Thoughtworks Joins Agile4Vets to Transform Veteran Healthcare Services

Agile4Vets LLC (A4V) Awarded VA’s IHT 2.0 Contract

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, is proud to announce its selection as a team member to Agile4Vets LLC (A4V) - an all-Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Joint Venture between HRS Consulting, Inc., Oxford Government Consulting LLC and 4th Sector LLC - on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Veterans Health Administration Integrated Healthcare Transformation (VHA IHT) 2.0 contract, a cornerstone program designed to enhance benefits and services for Veterans across every health care market in the United States while delivering strong value to taxpayers and our community partners.

“This award is a tremendous honor and responsibility,” said Spence Byrum, A4V's Managing Member. “Veterans ourselves, we are deeply committed to supporting the VA’s mission and ensuring that Veterans receive the highest quality and safest possible healthcare services to meet their needs and preferences while also maximizing value for taxpayers.”

The IHT 2.0 program emphasizes innovation, competition and flexibility in delivering healthcare-focused services. As an awardee, Thoughtworks will play a vital role within A4V in advancing VHA’s mission to provide high-quality care and benefits to Veterans.

Key benefits of this contract include:

Supporting Veterans through the delivery of Veteran-centric, healthcare-specific program solutions that improve outcomes and experiences.

Maximizing taxpayer value through efficiencies including streamlined procurement, increased competition and optimized processes to ensure responsible use of public funds.

Enhanced services by optimizing integrated service offerings for Veterans with enhanced capabilities designed specifically for healthcare transformation, thus enabling the Veterans Health Administration to deliver the best care all the time across every healthcare market in the United States.

Mission commitment by directly contributing to the sacred mission of serving Veterans and ensuring they receive the care and services they deserve.

Future opportunities through significant subcontracting and teaming opportunities to strengthen collaboration toward the singular goal of Veteran Health delivery across critical VA initiatives.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Integrated Healthcare Transformation 2.0 program represents a major step forward in supporting the health and well-being of our nation’s Veterans”, said Nilanjan Sengupta, Industry Market Director for Public Sector and Health, Thoughtworks Americas Region. “We are incredibly proud to join the Agile4Vets team to support the VA’s mission through the IHT 2.0 contract. This opportunity aligns with our public sector mission to leverage our deep technical expertise in data strategy and engineering practices to deliver extraordinary impact and improve lives.”

The IHT 2.0 contract positions Team A4V to deliver innovative solutions, expand mission-oriented partnerships, and help shape the future of Veteran healthcare for years to come.

