Today, Thoughtworks, a global software consultancy, released Volume 22 of the Technology Radar, a bi-annual report informed by Thoughtworks’ observations, conversations, and frontline experience solving its clients’ toughest business challenges. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the authors of the report relied on remote-first collaboration — one of the major themes that emerged in this edition.

Now in its 10th year, this volume also shines a spotlight on the growing maturity in the techniques and tools unlocking analytical data at scale and machine learning. Of particular interest is the emergence of data mesh as a promising architectural paradigm for microservices. Additionally, software techniques such as version control, automated testing, and deployment pipelines now apply in the machine learning ecosystem, too.

“Data is a critical component to modern enterprise systems, and machine learning is a burgeoning tool that can unlock new value for businesses,” says Dr. Rebecca Parsons, chief technology officer at Thoughtworks. “It’s encouraging to see that the industry is thinking more diligently about how data should work in modern systems, and applying software engineering techniques to reliably deliver data-centric systems into production.”

Noteworthy themes included in the Technology Radar Vol. 22 include:

Data Perspectives Maturing and Expanding. For distributed architectures such as microservices, we see great interest in data mesh as a way to effectively serve and use analytical data at scale in distributed systems.

The Elephant in the Zoom. Remote work has been thrust into the spotlight, which the Tech Radar authors discuss in a podcast and a webinar on tech strategies in a crisis.

X is Software Too. As software is eating the world, it’s critical to remember to apply good engineering practices to infrastructure, hardware and devices.

Kubernetes & Co. Cambrian Explosion. As Kubernetes continues to consolidate its market dominance, the inevitable supporting ecosystem thrives.

“The Tech Radar from Thoughtworks distills their experience across the industries they work in into an easily digestible form where I can pick a handful of technologies that are relevant to me, for Redgate to get into and understand deeply, without having to waste time exploring already outdated technologies,” says Jeff Foster, head of product engineering at software firm Redgate.

Visit Thoughtworks.com/radar to explore the interactive version of the Radar or download the PDF version. Thoughtworks Technology Radar is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020. To learn more about how it has tracked the rapidly changing tech landscape over the past decade, visit: https://www.thoughtworks.com/radar/10-years-of-radar