Humanizing AI Strategy

Leading AI with Sense and Soul
Live Webinar | September 3 | 5pm CET

 

 

In a world driven by AI hype, how can organizations scale AI not just efficiently, but responsibly? 

 

Join Tiankai Feng, Director for Data & AI Strategy at Thoughtworks, for an exclusive webinar as he dives into insights from his new book, Humanizing AI Strategy. This follow-up to Humanizing Data Strategy explores how organizations can responsibly scale AI by addressing the most important factor in any transformation: people.

 

Learn how to integrate human mindsets, skillsets, and behaviors with cutting-edge AI strategies to build trust, responsibility, and long-term value. With research-backed insights and real-world examples, this session is designed for leaders and teams determined to turn AI into more than just a tool for scale—but a force for good.

Meet the panelists

Headshot of Tiankai Feng

Tiankai Feng

Director for Data & AI Strategy

 

Speaker

Headshot of Amy Raygada

Amy Raygada

Principal Data & AI Strategist - Data Governance Lead


Moderator

