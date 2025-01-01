Babs Ryan Global Growth Consultant

Babs Ryan has more than 25 years experience in multi-channel global retail and financial services. She has traveled in 81 countries and is a dual UK/US citizen. Ms. Ryan has 6 patent applications for payment, retail and loyalty innovations.

Currently Principal at Thoughtworks in New York, she was omnichannel director at PwC Customer Impact Consulting, head of product development and research at GE Capital Card (providing white-label financial products/services to leading retailers’ customers including Walmart and Gap), head of business development at Citibank UK, and chief marketing officer at Kawasaki Motors UK.