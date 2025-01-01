IAST: Interactive application security testing. Monitoring an application for security vulnerabilities while it is running — at testing time.





RASP: Runtime application self protection. Monitoring an application to detect attacks while it is running — at production time.

IAST and RASP are security tools that look for issues while an application is running. In the case of IAST, it scans for vulnerabilities as part of the testing process. RAST meanwhile, looks to detect attacks in the production environment.