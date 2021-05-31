If you’ve stayed with a major hotel chain for a holiday or business trip, it’s likely that IDeaS has generated the pricing of your room. A pioneer of automated hotel revenue management, IDeaS helps the world’s hospitality businesses maximize revenue with solutions that transform data into actionable insight. Serving over 15,000 clients worldwide and driving more than 1,000 decisions per minute, their 30-year success is bred in the accuracy of their pricing and forecasting data, enabling revenue managers to work with speed and confidence.

IDeaS saw potential in the market to expand their product portfolio, reach new customers, and enhance the user experience with a customer-facing platform. They sought a partner to help deliver an integrated reporting tool as a front-end solution to their existing core pricing system. Providing a bird’s eye view of all properties, this new BI platform would empower hoteliers to intelligently explore, investigate, and focus on revenue impacting insights and make decisions in real-time.

IDeaS’ engaged Thoughtworks because of their synergies across quality software development, strength in product delivery, and reputation in engineering excellence. Together, we set out to deliver an emerging product that would live up to IDeaS’ high standards for trust in performance and functional behavior.