Embedding Engineering Effectiveness at Georgia’s leading financial institution

TBC Bank is one of Georgia’s leading financial institutions. With a mission to “make people’s lives easier”, its teams continuously strive to deliver exceptional, convenient and engaging banking experiences for customers.

Today, that doesn’t just mean building great apps and digital banking tools. The bank also continuously looks inwards to assess its own engineering operations and ensure that its processes enable teams to bring innovative new services and capabilities to market at speed.

After following Thoughtworks’ thought leadership around Engineering Effectiveness, TBC Bank’s CIO engaged us to support a journey of continuous improvement and accelerate processes across the company’s evolving technology and delivery teams.