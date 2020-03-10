ExterionMedia|Thoughtworks

ExterionMedia is a leading Out-of-Home (OOH) media owner in the UK. The company, through their impressive portfolio of assets (traditional and digital) across Bus, National Rail, Tram, and TfL Rail networks enable brands and advertisers to get their message to the hearts of the people across the UK.





Exterion’s vision is to be the first choice for advertisers, franchise partners, and employees in the Out-of-Home industry. From a market perspective, the OOH market is growing significantly and the global spending on digital out-of-home advertising (DOOH) is expected to grow 10% this year and to account for more than 50% of the OOH spend.





In this context, ExterionMedia wanted to revamp their customer engagement strategy to respond faster to changing customer expectations, improve collaboration by automating their workflows and facilitating a 360-degree view of inventories and assets managed by them.





ExterionMedia partnered with Thoughtworks to drive this strategic initiative to create a convergence of automation and business process. The objective was to facilitate a unified view of the engagement for brands and agencies and eliminate siloed interactions. The traditional buying process in the OOH industry involved several interactions with direct sales and operations teams. The direct sales teams had to manually cross-check availability of inventories, and constantly connect with back-office operations team for pricing and offer related queries. ExterionMedia wanted to automate the entire order lifecycle to enhance the experience, productivity and improve inventory yield.





Thoughtworks worked with ExterionMedia to build an inventory trading platform, AdFloe, that would transform the entire OOH operations delivery, right from asset management to scheduling to art/content management to execution of outdoor campaigns.





The approach enabled ExterionMedia to connect with several buyers through a single platform and increased the occupancy rate.