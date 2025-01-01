The question of data





﻿If the implications of COVID-19 are represented in Maslow's hierarchy of needs, we would see that safety and protecting livelihoods would be the base of the pyramid. At the top, we would see concerns around topics such as data privacy. An individual's concerns may span the entire pyramid, regardless of income, of course. The risk is, while people are more concerned with protection of the basics, "top pyramid" concerns like data privacy, are sacrificed. This in turn could lead to a broader support for surveillance and more invasive tech.





Bars and restaurants can become hotspots for Corona outbreaks. In some regions pulling away from lockdown, patrons are required to provide their personal information. In the case of an outbreak, this information will be shared with the relevant public health department.





While good contact tracing apps go out of their way to anonymise their interactions and decentralize data, this is not the case with this practise. Having to give your name, contact address and time when you are visiting a certain place feels uncomfortable for a reason. Now it’s easy to establish where you have been, when and with whom. Certainly this information might be already available through social networks and Google, but there’s still a big hurdle for third parties to exploit that data, far more than just walking up to a restaurant and asking for it.





There are already cases where the police are pursuing this line of data collection. Taking the information given for containing Corona outbreaks and repurposing it for criminal investigations [1]. While privacy advocates say that this still falls into the realm of legality, it shows that everywhere personal data is stored, covetousness is created.