Ami Kaplan

Ami joined our board in December 2024 having recently retired as a Vice Chair and Partner at Deloitte. A financial services banking and securities leader, she served many of the firm’s largest and most complex clients across a multitude of industries. Ami served on Deloitte’s US Board of Directors, and Chair of its Strategic Investment committee, and member of the Finance and Audit, Partner Earnings and Benefits, and Global committees.

Ami currently serves on the boards of Neuberger Berman Mutual Funds where she chairs the Ethics and Compliance Committee and serves on the Risk, Investment, and Closed End Funds Committees. On the YMCA of Greater New York Board of Directors, she serves on the Executive Committee, Chairs the Marketing Committe and is a member of the Real Estate Committee. Ami previously chaired the Women’s Forum of New York Board, and served on Junior Achievement of New York’s Board.

Ami graduated with honors from Boston University and is a member of the New York and New Jersey State Societies of CPA, AICPA and NACD.