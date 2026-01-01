What are the trade offs?





DevOps requires a culture that emphasizes communication and trust. Teams have to take responsibility not to break things that another team is working on — and that requires communication.





And DevOps isn’t suited to every organization right off the bat — some organizational changes may be necessary. It’s worth bearing in mind Conway’s Law — the adage that organizations design systems that reflect their own communication structure. That means if you have a large monolithic application that runs the vast majority of business-critical applications, DevOps might not be for you. DevOps is best suited to organizations that can carve up work into discrete chunks that a team can own.





Some enterprises have had bad experiences with DevOps. Typically, this is either because it’s a poor cultural fit or because they’ve purchased DevOps assessments or toolkits, mistakenly thinking that will be a shortcut to cultural change. It rarely is.