Founded in 2020, Driva is a tech-driven car finance platform, seeking to change the way Australians navigate existing lenders to finance their next car. Co-founders Scott Montarello and Will Brown founded Driva with a simple vision in mind - to make the car financing process simple, transparent and fast for all involved.

Overview

After a few years of strong growth, Driva was looking to expand further coming into 2022/23. Navigating the complexities that come with operating in a highly-regulated industry combined with maintaining steady growth meant that Driva was a prime candidate for utilizing a partner to help achieve its goals.



Thoughtworks spoke to Driva’s first employee, Viktor Shlapkin, Head of Engineering to learn more about how Thoughtworks has partnered with Driva to deliver a best practice and secure platform for its customers.

Viktor has a background in the startup ecosystem across Israel and Australia and has been with the company since its inception, now leading the technical engineering team as Head of Engineering.

Challenges around security and scalability

Key challenges:

Ensuring a safe and secure platform for customers

Scalability and functionality of infrastructure to allow for company growth

Providing best practice standards and processes

Team had a heavy focus on infrastructure maintenance, taking away from time that could be spent on platform development

Future vision of achieving ISO27001

Unplanned downtime

With security becoming a key consideration for customers, Driva wanted to ensure excellence in this pillar in order to give customers confidence in their services. Having best practice processes in place, suitable infrastructure for scalability and the ability to meet regulatory and compliance requirements were additional priorities to take into consideration.



As Driva started to mature as a business, it was identified that support was needed to relieve pressure off the internal engineering team. A recommendation from AWS led Driva to Thoughtworks. Driva’s business priorities meant that they were a perfect candidate for a Well-Architected Framework Review (WAFR) and long term partnership through a dedicated team of cloud experts.