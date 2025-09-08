Steps to prepare for AI integration

AI can deliver remarkable results, but only when it’s implemented with care. It’s not a plug-and-play fix. It’s a transformation that touches systems, data, processes and people.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of the most important steps to lay the groundwork and set your support function up for lasting success:

1. Get your data in shape

AI thrives on clean, structured, reliable data. If your support systems are filled with inconsistent records, siloed logs or outdated formats, AI will struggle to deliver accurate insights or make the right decisions.

Start by auditing what you already have. Are support tickets tagged consistently? Are resolution notes complete? Are incident logs stored across five tools or one?

Do this: Establish centralized data repositories that consolidate information from across your support stack. Standardize formats so AI can parse them effectively and implement data-cleaning protocols to weed out duplicates and errors. The more disciplined your data, the more powerful your AI becomes.

2. Address team concerns

Introducing AI into support can spark anxiety. Some employees may worry that automation means their jobs are at risk, while others may feel overwhelmed by new tools and workflows.

Ignoring these concerns only slows adoption and creates friction. Instead, bring people into the process early.

Do this: Communicate clearly and consistently. Emphasize how AI is there to take over repetitive, low-value tasks, freeing teams to focus on meaningful, strategic work. Offer training, run pilots with champions from within the team and celebrate quick wins. When people understand the why, they’re far more likely to embrace the how.

3. Bridge the skills gap

Many organizations underestimate the level of technical knowledge required to implement and maintain AI systems. From understanding machine learning models to interpreting AI-generated insights, the skill set is specialized and often scarce.

Without the right capabilities in-house, even the best tools will fall short. Upskilling your team is essential.

Do this: Invest in ongoing training to build AI fluency across your support organization. Focus on practical skills in data science, machine learning and AI operations. Explore partnerships with online learning platforms or universities to accelerate knowledge-building.

4. Tame your legacy tech

Even the smartest AI tool can’t work miracles if it’s bolted onto outdated or incompatible systems. Many enterprises operate with legacy platforms that weren’t built for integration, let alone automation.

You don’t need to replace everything overnight, but you do need to ensure that AI can access the right data and execute actions across your ecosystem.

Do this: Conduct a comprehensive readiness assessment. Identify integration points where AI can connect to your existing tools, flag systems that may require upgrades or API development and map out a phased rollout. Often, the right strategy is a hybrid one, where AI augments current systems while building a path toward modernization.