Dr. Janani Venugopalan Principal Consultant

Dr. Janani Venugopalan is an established AI leader with 15+ years of experience driving innovation across the field of AI and data science. In recent years, she has specialized in architecting scalable AI solutions, leveraging her deep academic research and hands-on industry experience to accelerate their successful commercial adoption for complex business challenges. Her pioneering work focuses on scalable optimisation algorithms, enterprise cybersecurity anomaly detection platforms, and high-scale demand forecasting. She has successfully architected and deployed industry-grade Agentic AI systems, with a strong emphasis on optimising multi-agent architectures, agentic RAG, and high-throughput analytical pipelines.

With over 45 research papers and patents (including 12+ patents in generative design and optimization), Janani brings deep expertise in building end-to-end AI systems that combine large-scale data analysis, rigorous mathematical modeling, and real-world deployment at scale. Her work bridges advanced research – spanning both academic foundations and corporate R&D – with practical commercial application, and academic foundations drawing from Georgia Institute of Technology ,and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras,

Janani also plays a key role in public sector and social-impact AI initiatives, pioneering LLM-based topic-modeling audits for United Nations gender diversity forums. She has been recognized globally, as an academic and industry leader with over 1,836 citations (h-index of 13), she has served as an industry expert on the Board of Governors for Pune University and actively reviews for leading scientific venues, including IEEE, KDD, JAMA, AAMAS, and Scientific Reports.

She has a proven track record of developing production-grade AI solutions catered for datasets – spanning small-scale niche silos to peta-byte scale enterprise lakes. Strategic catalyst across diverse domains, including Cybersecurity, Retail/Supply Chain, Energy/ Manufacturing, Healthcare, Procurement, and Public Policy.