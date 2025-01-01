Divya Saravanakumar Recruiment Marketing Specialist

Divya is a young marketer who has had hands-on experience with recruitment and moved to recruitment marketing. This allowed her to explore her creative side. Divya's key responsibilities include campaign design and execution, employer brand management and program managing recruitment activities across the country.

Divya also has been closely involved with Thoughtworks' award-winning initiative, #TalkTechToHer. Her interests outside work involve reading books, painting, learning new languages (like Spanish) and travelling.