Dhivya Arunagiri Principal Consultant

Dhivya is an agile delivery expert. And, her extensive experience involves roles ranging from business analyst to delivery principal at technology consulting organizations.

She comes with a rich mixture of expertise and experience managing delivery across large scale distributed global accounts. Dhivya has honed her skills in capability building, delivery assurance, program/project management, agile methods and iterative development over her years in the IT industry.

In her current role as Market Delivery Partner, she provides delivery oversight for various accounts and drives initiatives for scale, growth and innovation.

Dhivya loves using structures to navigate ambiguity and is passionate about building cohesive, high performance teams.