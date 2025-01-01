Dan McClure Innovation Design Lead, Thoughtworks

I am passionate about innovation ... how it's done well ... and why we often stumble. I have spent 30 years as a hands-on practitioner of disruption, designing and applying new innovation practices in both private and public enterprises, including working with Humanitarian and public good organizations. I believe that the most impactful innovation is rooted in complex and messy change. As a a result, I draw on a multi-disciplinary perspective that includes technology, business, and strategy.



Today, as the Innovation Design Lead at Thoughtworks, I'm leading the ground-up development of a new business innovation practice within Thoughtworks, working with strategic visioning services alongside senior client executives. My previous roles include founding principle and VP of a business services firm and senior program manager for a Fortune 100 energy company, and I've helped various companies overhaul their IT technical approaches, with my expertise lying in agile organization and innovation.