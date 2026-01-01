Barry O'Reilly Principal - Thoughtworks, Co-author - Lean Enterprise

Barry O'Reilly works with Thoughtworks, consulting with leading global organizations on continuous improvement using lean and agile practices and principles. He has been an entrepreneur, employee, and consultant. His passion is business model innovation, product development, organizational design and cultural transformation. He is a co-author of Lean Enterprise, the latest edition to the Eric Ries Lean Series with O'Reilly Media.