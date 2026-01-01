Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Barry O'Reilly

Principal - Thoughtworks, Co-author - Lean Enterprise
Alumni

Barry O'Reilly works with Thoughtworks, consulting with leading global organizations on continuous improvement using lean and agile practices and principles. He has been an entrepreneur, employee, and consultant. His passion is business model innovation, product development, organizational design and cultural transformation. He is a co-author of Lean Enterprise, the latest edition to the Eric Ries Lean Series with O'Reilly Media.  

 