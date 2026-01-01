Anna van Dillen Business analyst

I am a Business Analyst for Thoughtworks, Germany.

I am still a newby to the IT industry but my background in Sociology provides to be more useful than I thought. After teaching at an art school in the Netherlands and finishing my PhD in Cultural Sociology, I decided to move away from academia in order to become a consultant.

I love working in a Thoughtworks team of highly intelligent, interesting, and interested individuals. Everyday I am confronted with analytical challenges as well as creative work by challenging the status quo and introducing new ways of thinking. Together with my team we are helping clients to identify and tackle their most challenging problems.

Despite the hard work we are doing, I am always amazed about how much fun work can be.



