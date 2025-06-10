The foundation of data-driven transportation

Unlock the full potential of transportation and logistics

- transform your operations with data-driven solutions

Disruptions in transportation and logistics are becoming increasingly frequent and costly. From supply chain upheavals to environmental regulations and shifting customer behaviors, the industry is facing unprecedented challenges. But with the right strategies and digital foundations in place, businesses can turn these challenges into opportunities.

Authored by Chris Ford, Tech Director for Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Transport, and Atul Chopra, Lead Consultant, this whitepaper unpacks what logistics companies need to unlock the full value of data and AI at scale.

Download our whitepaper for actionable insights on how modern transportation and logistics organizations can thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.