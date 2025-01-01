Cloud has become critical options for organizations looking for flexibility. But it’s an increasingly crowded space. Enterprise leaders face tough choices over which workloads are best suited to the cloud — and which provider is right for those workloads.
Featured content
Article
Powering the energy transition: Why IT modernization can't wait
With more connected assets on the grid, such as photovoltaic panels and storage batteries, decentralized distribution and less predictable output from renewable sources, there will be a huge increase in the volume, velocity and variety of data.
Learn more