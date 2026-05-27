Beyond: Developing inclusive leaders

The first Beyond cohort launched in January 2025, with 50 participants, and so far the program has engaged over 230 learners across LATAM. Beyond welcomes Thoughtworkers from all backgrounds, diversities and experiences, with the ultimate goal of building a deeper bench of highly-skilled, inclusive leaders who can guide Thoughtworks into the future. Each learner commits two hours per week, which includes in-person masterclasses, online self-paced learning and mentorship discussions. This format gives our consultants the flexibility to fit the program around client needs and personal commitments.

The course components include reflection on the kind of leader participants aspire to be, strategies for leading themselves, practical skills for project delivery in client contexts and guidance on carving out their own leadership paths. This unique approach combines hard and soft skills, and encourages personal growth without setting a narrowly defined path.







For me, the main insight was learning to identify what my core values are, since that will guide my leadership style. Linking past experiences to those values was very valuable. It was also important to recognize the beliefs and patterns that emerge when I'm in challenging situations, and reflect on what things I can keep improving.

- Beyond Participant, Brazil

All leadership development at Thoughtworks centers on integrity, accountability and inclusivity, helping individuals strengthen their ability to lead themselves, lead others and deliver client value. Beyond is a dynamic program that brings these principles to life by strengthening our leadership pipelines and ensuring opportunities for growth are accessible for all. As Beyond expands globally, the program will continue evolving to reflect the legal and cultural contexts of each region.