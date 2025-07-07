How can AI power effective fuzz testing?

To some extent, AI — and generative AI specifically — can help make fuzz testing more accessible to teams that might not usually consider it in their testing toolkit. Generating novel combinations of words or other sequences at scale is, after all, the foundations of fuzzing, and we know generative AI is exceptionally good at that.

This work is being done now: in November 2024 a team at Google wrote a blog post outlining how its open source fuzz testing platform OSS Fuzz found a number of significant vulnerabilities in open source projects by leveraging generative AI. The piece explains that the team has been experimenting with what it calls “AI-powered fuzzing”, where the generative capabilities of LLMs are used to create fuzzing cases (in other words, the random and unexpected inputs) to improve test coverage.

The benefits of such an approach are more than are about more than just test generation and coverage. The team also notes that it can also be useful in the triaging and analysis steps to identify actual vulnerabilities. They write that “an LLM can be prompted with the relevant context (stacktraces, fuzz target source code, relevant project source code) to perform this triage.”

Although generative AI can clearly play a valuable role in fuzz testing — as the team at Google demonstrated — other AI techniques and approaches can be helpful too.

In 2024, for instance, a team from Northwestern University won first place at an international fuzz testing conference with their AI-backed tool BandFuzz. BandFuzz doesn’t use generative AI but instead reinforcement learning to select the most effective fuzzing strategy for a given situation.

There’s no doubt we’re going to continue to see AI integrated into fuzz testing. Given the long-standing challenges doing it effectively poses, particularly in terms of time, the use of AI to both generate test cases and to triage issues means fuzz testing should be more accessible and attractive to software development and security teams.