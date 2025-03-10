Using scenario modeling for long-term investments

Market shifts and economic volatility make long-term investments into initiatives, products and services a high-stakes game for business leaders. It's no longer enough to rely on traditional benefit forecasting models or the multitude of frameworks regularly used to guide and justify investments. To make truly informed funding decisions, business leaders of today need a new approach: scenario modeling.

What is scenario modeling?

Scenario modeling allows businesses to explore a range of plausible futures. By considering different assumptions about key variables, leaders can gain a deeper understanding of the potential risks and rewards associated with investment opportunities. This proactive approach lets business leaders make more informed funding decisions by reviewing options and the expected outcome of potential corrective measures should things not go as planned. Here, building a number of scenario models provides a measurable baseline use to track and inform future decisions.

The two sides of the investment equation

Effective investment management requires a balanced approach where assumptions and models support the investment decision. Measures and feedback are then used to track and communicate progress, needed to build trust in the decision and resulting outcomes. This approach is represented in the “double-diamond” diagram below: