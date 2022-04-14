Why kirana stores need an ‘ONDC push’ (part two)

As discussed in an earlier blog, kiranas in India are facing multiple challenges. Part two deep dives into what the ONDC offers and why kiranas should seriously consider ONDC if they intend on remaining relevant to the Indian consumer.

The Indian government launched ONDC with an aim to enable digital commerce on open networks. The focus is to create a shift in buyer and seller transactions from centralized platforms to a 'decentralized network' of interconnected ecosystem players. This is done by harnessing the power of Beckn protocols. Effectively, ONDC is expected to promote interoperability and create an open, inclusive and competitive digital commerce marketplace.



Simplifying digital commerce

Just as you can send an email from your Gmail id to someone with a Yahoo mail id (even if you don't have a yahoo id yourself) and can send money from your Google Pay to someone else's PhonePe account – one of the primary focuses of ONDC is breaking down digital commerce silos.

However, it is also a fairly complex value chain with multiple elements like listing, cataloging, search, stock management, order, payment, shipment/logistics, cancellations, refunds and ratings. ONDC is building the open protocol as a backbone to facilitate all these stages - by relying on two related constructs of 'unbundling' and 'interoperability.'

Let us look at how ONDC is planning its bets around introducing a decentralized and interconnected ecosystem to help enable a shift away from today’s siloed and centralized bunch of systems.