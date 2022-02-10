Scaling microservices with gRPC: part one

Chances are you’ve worked with huge monolith systems that had to be broken down into an ecosystem of microservices. If so, you’ll also know this transition journey is hard but worthwhile.

This two part blog series discusses how you could scale these microservices using either gRPC or Envoy Proxy. Part one will expand on the use of General-purpose Remote Procedure Calls (gRPC) and part two, on Envoy Proxy.

Network latency

Network latency refers to the delays in data communication over a network.

With monolithic systems, network latency would be the time delay in a client request reaching the server and the response from the server reaching the client.

With microservice architectures, different functionalities are served by different microservices, and each is deployed on a different node.

Imagine you're booking a ride on any ride-hailing application. This flow could have dependency on multiple services, each incurring their own network latency cost. Also, higher the request and response’s byte size, higher the incurred network latency when transferring data across the wire.

gRPC helps reduce this network latency.

Let’s look at a few examples of how:

Comparing gRPC with HTTP 1.1

gRPC is a modern RPC protocol implemented on top of HTTP2. HTTP 2 is a Layer 7 (application layer) protocol that runs on top of a TCP (Layer 4 — transport layer) protocol, which runs on top of IP (Layer 3 — network layer) protocol.

Since gRPC is built on top of HTTP 2, it offers all the advantages of HTTP 2 over HTTP 1.1.

Here’s how one can achieve better response times from gRPC:

Multiplexing of requests. Let’s consider the situation where the client the booking service (of the earlier mentioned ride hailing app) is trying to validate user information using an authentication service.