Nine common microservices mistakes — and how to avoid them

Cross-functional teams with verticals

Don’t be too stuck on boundaries

The general rule of thumb for microservices boundaries is the single responsibility principle: each service does only one thing and does it really well.

In this context, how micro should your microservices be? The answer to that, like most things in life is, it depends.

Your services are too small if:

They only do Create, Read, Update and Delete (CRUD) operations on one entity

They’re tightly coupled with other services

You need to change two services to get one functionality

On the other hand, if your service, even if it began as a single functionality has grown into a small monolith, it’s time to break it down.

Be adaptable when you’re deciding boundaries — use domain-driven design, event storming and nonfunctional requirements to help you make the right decisions.

Don’t share your database

To be a self-reliant team, it’s important for each of the services to own and manage its data. Use domain-driven design principles to demarcate the data responsibilities between the services.

Ideally a service should never talk to the database of another service directly, only through well defined APIs.

Don’t create a distributed monolith

Often, if microservices are too tightly coupled to each other without clear roles and separation, one might end up with a ‘distributed monolith’ — with all the downsides of monoliths but few of the microservices benefits.

If a failure in the downstream service causes other services to fail or if you need complicated choreography to get changes out, you’re probably in a distributed monolith.

You can make services less coupled by:

Using load balancers or circuit breakers for your downstream communication, so the entire system doesn’t come to a standstill if one or two services fail

Using event-driven architecture to create a loose coupling between the services

Building your microservices in such a way that they’re deployable independently

Don’t reinvent the API wheel

When API strategies aren’t well defined, there’s a risk that APIs will become overwhelming for the organization.

Our recommendation is not to create microservices with varying protocols, data encoding formats, library support and so on. This will lead to microservices that use different techniques and frameworks, making them difficult to maintain.

It’s also important to provide a client library for microservices which can be used by their consumers, as it facilitates easy upgrades and versioning.