We’ve all been there. Trying to get support for an aging parent or seeking disability resources, only to be bounced between agencies, asked to repeat the same information over and over and left to navigate complex eligibility rules alone.

This isn’t just frustrating; it’s a barrier to receiving critical, life-changing support.

Recent surveys indicate that while 90–95% of public sector leaders say excellent citizen experience is critical to success, only about 10–15% believe their organization is effective at delivering it. Government agencies aiming to improve citizen services need a “no-wrong-door” approach, ensuring people don’t face new obstacles on top of the ones they’re already dealing with.

Thoughtworks’ Seamless Government Experience (SGX) platform, powered by AI, advanced analytics and product thinking, helps make that a reality. Read on to see how it’s already tackling complex challenges — and how it could help your agency too.