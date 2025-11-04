The rapid shift towards digital banking is often touted as a solution for accessibility. But realities on the ground tell a different story.

A MasterCard study shows 28% of banks in developed countries are still inaccessible to people with disabilities. Many banking websites and mobile applications are not designed with universal access in mind; by some estimates, almost 60% of banks worldwide are failing to meet basic digital accessibility requirements. Rather than enhancing inclusion, digital banking can create new hurdles, from problematic color schemes to complex interfaces, that present challenges for people with limited dexterity or visual acuity.

This points to a missed opportunity, not just in terms of inclusivity and impact, but also for banks’ bottom lines. The World Health Organization estimates that 15-20% of the world’s population has a significant disability — a group with a collective spending power of US$13 trillion. With the global population aged 60+ expected to top 2 billion by 2050, demographics will also mandate more accessible approaches. In some markets, accessibility lapses come with a heavy cost. Over 4,000 lawsuits were filed in the US alone last year targeting websites or apps that allegedly presented barriers to people with disabilities.

Driven in part by such factors, we’ve seen a proliferation of accessible technology, with AI-enabled smart glasses, cutting-edge bionic limbs, smartphone-compatible braille keyboards and other innovations hitting the market. Banks, too, have been rolling out solutions like voice-enabled POS terminals to extend the accessibility of their services. For financial services, one emerging technology could prove an accessibility game-changer: neurotechnology and brain-computer interfaces (BCIs).

While the field is nascent, it is expected to grow from just $1.74 billion in 2022 to over $6 billion by the end of the decade. By allowing a person to control external devices using only their brain signals, BCIs promise to vastly enhance the accessibility ecosystem. Individuals with severe motor limitations or multiple impairments who struggle with physical or voice commands, even when using assistive technologies, will be able to make and execute financial decisions independently. Importantly, BCIs could also enable significant leaps forward in security and experience for a broader segment of the banking customer base. This paper will explore what BCIs involve, where the technology stands and how financial institutions can prepare for the transformation it will bring.