The Finternet revolution: How AI and code are reshaping finance

The global financial system is on the cusp of a revolution, transitioning from a fragmented, traditional structure to an interconnected, efficient and user-centric ecosystem known as the "Finternet". This paradigm shift, conceptualized by figures like Agustín Carstens of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and Nandan Nilekani, aims to dismantle existing barriers in financial services, fostering universal access and participation, much like the internet transformed information exchange.

Finternet: A re-architecture of trust and value

The Finternet is envisioned as a network of interconnected financial ecosystems, placing individuals and businesses at the center of their financial activities. The analogy to the internet is particularly instructive: just as HTTP revolutionized information dissemination, tokenization and Finternet protocols are set to liberate financial value from silos, unleashing unprecedented innovation.

The current financial system, despite digital advancements, largely relies on outdated infrastructure. Cross-border payments remain slow and expensive, and financial complexity adds significant costs. The Finternet addresses these inefficiencies by fundamentally rethinking how financial services are structured and delivered.

Key concepts and guiding principles

The Finternet is not a single product but a fundamental protocol shift. Imagine global trade before shipping containers — fragmented, slow and costly. Tokenization acts as the "shipping container" for finance, standardizing how assets like money, invoices, bonds and even identity are packaged and moved. Unified ledgers serve as the "modern ports" — programmable platforms for storing, tracking and executing on these tokenized assets. Interledger protocols are the "shipping lanes," ensuring seamless movement of assets between different ledgers.

The Finternet operates on three guiding principles:

User-centricity : Shifting power from financial institutions to individuals and businesses, offering enhanced control, transparency and personalized services.

Unified : Creating an integrated digital finance ecosystem through unified ledgers and interledger protocols to overcome fragmentation and silos.

Universal: Fostering universal access and participation, particularly aiming to include unbanked and underbanked populations.

Regulation is embedded within these foundational blocks through:

Smart contracts . Self-executing agreements digitally encoded to automate transactions and workflows, enhancing efficiency and reducing reliance on intermediaries.

Verifiable Credentials (VCs) : Secure digital attestations for identity and other proofs, streamlining processes like KYC/AML while enhancing user privacy.

Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs): Cryptographic methods allowing parties to prove a statement's truth without revealing underlying sensitive information, crucial for privacy-preserving compliance.

Technical architecture

The Finternet is a vision for a future financial ecosystem built on a modular and interoperable architecture that would enable programmable finance across both public and private institutions. At its center is the Unified Ledger Protocol (UILP), a decentralized coordination layer that connects multiple tokenized ledgers, each capable of handling accounts, smart contracts and asset representations. This layer abstracts over underlying infrastructure, enabling value and state transfer between systems.

Surrounding the core ledger protocol are four primary actors:

Token managers (e.g., central/commercial banks, asset managers) that issue and maintain tokenized representations of value.

Trust service providers that enable verifiable credentials, attestations and contextual proofs.

Users (individuals and businesses) interacting with assets and workflows through wallets and apps.

Orchestrators that build programmable workflows across the system using smart contracts and composable logic.





Applications (e-banking, digital wallets, financial tools) operate at the edge of the stack, while governance and digital infrastructure (identity, signatures, registries) anchor the stack with compliance and authentication primitives.

This architecture supports:

Token composability via the descriptor layer.

Cross-ledger operability via UILP (Unified Inter Ledger Protocol)

User-centric auth models including custom chains and revocable credentials.

Trust as a service layer, separating verification logic from transaction execution.

By decoupling trust, control and execution, the Finternet stack is slated to enable scalable, policy-compliant automation across diverse financial environments, without central points of failure or lock-in.

This diagram outlines the core logical components and their interactions: