How your CX strategy can help you create new digital revenue streams

Whether you’re a digital native or a long-established business that’s evolved with the times, digital revenue streams represent a huge opportunity to drive revenue growth through the delivery of superior experiences.

But in a fast-moving, ultra-competitive market, crowd-pleasing — and revenue generating — digital services aren’t simply nice to have, they’re a basic expectation for consumers and enterprise customers alike.

Today, customers increasingly expect the products they buy and the services they engage with to evolve and transform over time. That could mean new capabilities being added, updates changing the look and feel of those products, or new options and complementary services being offered alongside them at an additional cost. The way that digital services are managed and maintained has transformed what customers want from all kinds of products.

That poses a challenge for companies that produce and sell traditional physical products. As a result, business leaders must grapple with the question; how can we build effective and profitable digital revenue streams around our traditional products?

Unfortunately, there’s no single right answer. But looking at your customer experience (CX) strategy and doing some customer-centric thinking is a great place to start.

The lines between products and digital services are blurring

Look at what’s happening in the automotive market for example. Old-school car manufacturers face a world where ride-sharing apps are undermining the very concept of vehicle ownership; customer appetite for convenient and engaging in-car experiences is rising; and disruptive new market entrants, such as Tesla, are finding immense success by approaching vehicles not as physical products but primarily as software platforms.

It’s a world shaped by digital revenue streams, where products exist within connected ecosystems of services — all designed to evolve as technologies and capabilities mature, and customer preferences change. And for those caught up in the flux, the message is clear: either bring new digital revenue streams to market and deliver what customers want or make way for competitors who will.

How customer experience thinking can help

When it comes to identifying opportunities to create new digital revenue streams, CX thinking enables you to create a digital service that augments your product or sits alongside it. Start by considering the following questions:

What problems are our customers facing that we can solve,as part of the experience we deliver?

What do customers like and appreciate about the experiences we’re delivering today — and how could we mimic that elsewhere in their journey?

What are we doing to empower our internal customers? How could we reflect that externally to improve CX?

How could we combine our existing services, or integrate them with third-party offerings to deepen the experiences that our customers already appreciate?

Four big questions, all with answers that vary greatly from business to business. But, if you ask them in the context of identifying options for digital revenue stream creation, they translate into three simple strategies that can help uncover the most powerful and valuable opportunities available to you:

Strategy #1 — Solve new customer challenges in a context you know well: One of the best starting points for identifying potential new digital revenue streams is to look at the challenges faced by customers as they use your products, then consider whether a digital service could help them overcome that challenge. It’s an approach used widely in banking, where banks understand the financial challenges customers across different groups face, then create supporting services to help them overcome them. That could involve the creation of tailored loan products, building new and convenient channels for financial advice or just recognizing that customers don’t really want a mortgage, they want to buy a home with as little friction as possible.

Strategy #2 — Reframe an existing capability: When markets shift and conditions change, often businesses need to look at what they’re good at from a new angle and consider how the same skills and qualities could be expressed digitally. When the COVID-19 pandemic closed most hotels for business, one luxury hotel identified that one of its core skills was sourcing luxury products. Then, it built a new digital service around that, selling those goods directly to consumers.



Strategy #3 — Transform internal IP into an external revenue stream: Many companies have had success with exposing internal intellectual property and processes as new digital products. The strongest example of this is Amazon, which built a huge range of APIs for its own use, before identifying them as powerful services in their own right. Now those APIs account for a huge proportion of Amazon’s revenue, and form the basis of countless AWS services and capabilities.