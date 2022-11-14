In this two-part article, we’re going to explore how to deliver more business value from your enterprise cloud operations. We’ll introduce ideas around so-called FinOps and take a deep dive into how this can maximize cloud returns.

Getting more from cloud

Today, the majority of enterprises use cloud computing. And usage is increasing. Between 2020 and 2021, more than 60% of organizations moved more workloads to the cloud. But while many still believe in the vision they’ve been sold — that of cost-effective, resilient and scalable tech — some still struggle to articulate the value they’re getting.

In this context, we’re going to explore the ideas of FinOps and look at practical steps to ensure your organization derives more value from its cloud investment.

So what is FinOps? According to the FinOps Foundation’s definition, it is a “financial management discipline and cultural practice that enables organizations to get maximum business value by helping engineering, finance, technology and business teams to collaborate on data-driven spending decisions.”

But a definition only gets you so far. How can you introduce FinOps effectively in your enterprise? And more importantly, how can you show that this will deliver business value?

In Part Two, we'll describe the six principles to help.

Establish a vision

The first step in achieving the goals of cost effective cloud operations is to establish a clear vision for what you want to achieve. This shouldn’t be a generic statement repurposed from your cloud provider. This is as core to your business as your product vision. Aligning your cloud vision with your product vision will dictate how you generate the right outcomes.

For instance, your organization’s FinOps vision could be along the lines of: ensure that the growth in cloud costs are directly proportional to the business value it generates and all levels of the organization are aware of why the costs occur and the invariably nascent wastage is addressed within one quarter, by close well defined collaboration between Finance, Technology and Product teams.

It can be tempting to think of FinOps’ goal solely in terms of dollar savings. We believe it’s better to think in terms of optimizing investments and maximizing the returns on those investments. If your goal is merely to cut costs, it is highly unlikely that a modern cloud implementation is what you would need to achieve that goal.

By focusing on why you’re investing and thinking about how to maximize returns — rather than on the minutiae of how you’ll do it — you can come up with measure of solution quality to guide your decisions. Outcomes remove dogma from the debate and this is where the vision becomes an absolute prerequisite.

Discover and map the stakeholders

We all know the familiar pattern of tech funding: the CFO controls the purse strings; enterprise IT spend is allocated to individual departments and rolls up to the CFO. When this happens, the decisions to govern and manage the spend — and the controls that are imposed based on it — are ultimately driven by the overall allocated budgets. And this results in a zero-sum game, where CIOs and other department heads are forced to horse trade over allocations; the results aren’t always optimal for business growth. Rarely do you see a mindset of product leadership owning this budget and justifying the need for a specific investment. These challenges are even more pronounced when operating in a cloud environment.