The COVID-19 pandemic taught businesses a lot of valuable lessons. But the biggest by far was that when change strikes, organizations need to evolve and adapt to meet new employee and customer needs, fast.

The trouble is, in the years since the pandemic began, the pace of change and volume of economically and operationally disruptive events haven’t just continued — they’ve grown. From global supply chain disruptions to geopolitical instability, every month seems to have brought a new major challenge for organizations to adapt to.

Recently, we’ve entered an era of intense global economic uncertainty. Consumer spending power is down. The cost of living is up. And with the lessons learned from the pandemic fresh in their minds, organizations are looking for ways to adapt and quickly rise to shifting market and consumer demands.

Businesses know they need to transform, but they’re feeling the economic strain too. Resources are limited, and companies simply can’t afford to invest in the wrong capabilities or take big bets on transformations that don’t end up delivering the right kind of value.

They don’t want to stand still. But finding the right path forward with limited resources isn’t always easy.

Finding the right way to change

When it comes to identifying the digital capabilities you need and the right way to transform, organizations should avoid:

Benchmarking themselves against others and constantly trying to keep pace with what their competitors are doing. What’s right for their competitors isn’t necessarily right for them — even when they operate in the exact same market

Focusing their efforts at the bleeding edge of innovation and leaping to adopt high-potential technology, without a very clear view of what that technology should help their business achieve

Casting too broad of a net and trying to transform too much too quickly. If you’re overly ambitious from the beginning, there’s a good chance that you won’t see that broad vision become a reality

Instead, what organizations need to do is focus in on what they really want to achieve — the immediate needs of their organization and customers that have emerged amid today’s economic uncertainty. That’s why Thoughtworks encourages organizations to follow the Digital Fluency Model when planning and scoping transformation.

The Digital Fluency Model

Through transformation, organizations are ultimately working towards becoming a modern digital business. Modern Digital Businesses can survive and thrive amid challenging conditions like the economic uncertainty we’re experiencing today, thanks to their capabilities across five key building blocks:

A frictionless operating model that’s adaptable to any kind of change

Platform strategy that helps ensure technology can easily evolve alongside the organization and its operating model, supporting innovation and helping companies lead change rather than just adapt to it

An iterative approach to product and experience design to continuously improve what the company delivers to its customers and people

Intelligence-driven decision making and an appreciation for the diverse value and use cases that can be powered by the company’s data

Engineering culture and delivery mindset ensuring the rapid delivery of high-quality software that’s well-aligned with user needs

The Digital Fluency Model helps organizations map out their desired level of capability against those building blocks, working down to identify the specific capabilities they should invest in as part of their transformation, and giving them a roadmap to work towards it.

In times of economic uncertainty, it’s a hugely valuable tool for helping organizations avoid overspending and gain confidence that the steps they’re taking are going to deliver the right kinds of value.

But beyond that, the process of asking critical questions and drilling down to the exact capabilities an organization really needs can change the way they think about transformation. It helps teams set better goals that lead to stronger outcomes, and start building a culture of iterative change and evolution.

Getting aligned on high-impact outcomes

If you work in the digital field in any capacity, chances are you’ve seen this statistic thrown around a lot. According to a 2020 study by Boston Consulting Group, 70% of digital transformations fail to deliver on their scoped goals. It’s a powerful headline. But it’s also led a lot of people to draw the wrong conclusions.

When we look at a figure like that, we immediately start to imagine all of the diverse pitfalls and barriers that have prevented those organizations from making their transformation vision a reality. What we don’t do is question the most important part of the statistic — the goals themselves.