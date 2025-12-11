Thoughtworks Joins Energy UK to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Net Zero Ambitions in UK Energy Sector

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced its membership with Energy UK, the leading trade association for the UK energy industry. This collaboration underscores Thoughtworks' commitment to supporting the digital transformation and decarbonization efforts within the UK energy sector.

As a new member, Thoughtworks will contribute its expertise in technology and digital solutions to Energy UK's conversations aimed at modernising and decarbonising the UK energy system. Our participation will facilitate collaboration with other industry leaders on key priorities, including investment in energy infrastructure, regulatory reform, and efficient project delivery.

"We are delighted to welcome Thoughtworks to Energy UK," said Colin Brooks, Energy UK Deputy Director, Membership Services. "Their deep expertise in digital transformation and AI will be a valued addition to our network of members as they work to modernise the energy system, accelerate decarbonisation, and deliver a secure, affordable, and sustainable energy future for the UK."

Thoughtworks' membership provides a platform to share its insights on how digital innovation can support the UK energy sector's transition to Net Zero by 2050, addressing critical areas such as data utilisation, artificial intelligence, and upgrading legacy technology infrastructure.

Chris Bush, Domain Specialist - Energy, Utilities & Commodities at Thoughtworks, commented, "The route to safe, secure, affordable and low-carbon energy is built on solid IT foundations. We look forward to working with Energy UK to help the industry modernise legacy technology infrastructure, unlock the value of data and accelerate the use of AI to deliver the changes UK consumers and businesses demand."







