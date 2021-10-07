YConf 2021

11am - 11.45am CEST

Step by step approach to create meaningful impact

Fatima Rodríguez Calvo, Iska Staffler, Christine Kuhn from ImmoScout

Are you provided roadmaps with prioritized features and dates? Is your team not talking to the end-user? Do you feel like you don't have end-to-end ownership of a product you are developing? Is your team demotivated and feels like they are not contributing to the most critical business problems?

In our experience, giving engineers some time in discovery is easily one of the best things you can do to ultimately lead to ROI.

In this talk, Iska, Fatima, and Christine give a perspective of how to transform feature teams into product teams and give actionable steps on how to achieve the right balance between discovery and delivery in a mature software company. They explore how to create an environment where engineers are provided with the strategic context of problems to solve and the possibility to leverage technology to figure out the best solutions.