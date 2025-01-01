Driving Innovation in Healthcare & Life Sciences

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Explore how women leaders in AI and machine learning are transforming healthcare, life sciences, and medical devices. This dynamic panel shares personal journeys, cutting-edge innovations, and bold strategies for creating more inclusive, ethical, and impactful technology.

 

What You’ll Learn

 

  • AI & ML in Action: How female innovators are leveraging AI-driven solutions to advance drug discovery, medical devices, and healthcare delivery systems.

  • Scalable Strategies for Success: Discover how emerging technologies are empowering women leaders to drive faster innovation cycles, optimize resources, and make smarter business decisions.

  • Equity in Innovation: Learn how achieving parity in access to funding and resources is fueling groundbreaking contributions from women in science and technology, accelerating global health advancements.

Speakers

Photo of Eylem Ozekin

Eylem Ozekin

PhD, MS, Director of Product Management, Solutions & Partnership, GE HealthCare

Photo of Kimberly Noel

Kimberly Noel

MD, MPH, Global Lead of Artificial Intelligence Advocacy and Digital Health, Roche

Image of Lanhui Wang

Lanhui Wang

PhD, Principal Data Scientist, Associate Director, Gilead Sciences 

Photo of Nadia

Nadia Khatri

MBA, PMP, Director, Worldwide Media and Planning, HCP, Bristol Myers Squibb

Photo of Namrata

Namrata Joshi

PhD, MBA, MS, Associate Director, Drug Discovery Portfolio Management, NGTx, Eli Lilly

Photo of Pooja

Pooja Arora

Healthcare & Life Sciences SME, Thoughtworks (Moderator)

