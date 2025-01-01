Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Our Distinguished Engineers are more than experts in their craft, they are the visionaries who set the pace for technological progress. By sharing their insights, challenging conventional thinking, and fostering a culture of continuous learning, they cultivate the next generation of technologists. 

 

With unmatched expertise in software architecture and engineering practices, they help clients across industries turn complexity into opportunity.

Birgitta Böckeler

Birgitta is a software developer, architect and technical leader with 20+ years of experience helping teams and organizations break down complexity and find new perspectives to look at their systems.

 

James Lewis

James is a programmer and Director at Thoughtworks based in the UK. He is an internationally recognized expert on software architecture and design and on its intersection with organizational design and lean product development.

Kief Morris

Kief is a leader in evolving technologies, practices, and workflows for cloud, infrastructure as code, and platforms to support continuous software delivery focused on business value and measurable outcomes.

Unmesh Joshi

Unmesh is a seasoned technology leader and author with 25+ years of experience. As an ardent enthusiast of software architecture, he firmly believes that today's tech landscape requires a profound understanding of distributed
systems principles. 

 

Neal Ford

Neal is a leading voice in the software development community. He is the author of several influential books and speaks at conferences worldwide on topics like continuous delivery, evolutionary architecture and developer productivity.

