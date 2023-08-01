Prospa, a publicly-listed non-bank lender, has built a market-leading reputation over its decade-long tenure, offering superior lending products to small businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Its remarkable growth is a result of its customer-centric approach, swift and quality credit decisions, and responsible management of investor funding.

Starting in August 2021, Prospa made strategic investments to elevate its products to a level ten times more efficient and effective than the existing market offerings. This ambition laid the groundwork for continuous differentiation from traditional banks and the rapidly expanding spectrum of business lending fintechs.

Consequently, Prospa's core technology underwent considerable enhancements and automation to support the development of future funding products that address the unique cash flow needs of each small business.

Prospa selected Thoughtworks as their technology consultancy partner, capitalizing on Thoughtworks' local and global expertise in rapidly delivering comprehensive business value for financial organizations, all the way to their core technology.



As Darren Mason, Thoughtworks Financial Services Tech Principal puts it, core transformation now requires a more composable approach: “a reduced footprint of the core but with a more concise set of responsibilities to build a modern composable banking ecosystem. As part of the anatomical shift, banking executives now look for best of breed solutions with multiple components.”