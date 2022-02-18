It all started with a dress

In 1951, Marimekko’s founder Armi Ratia established the company around creative printmaking. Her legacy has resulted in a true treasure trove – the company’s vast archive contains over 3,500 prints to date, and new prints add to this continuum of ambitious artwork each year.

In celebration of its 70 years of bold prints and colors, Marimekko launched Maripedia, an interactive online print library. It presents a fascinating peek behind the scenes of Marimekko’s art of printmaking from the early 1950s to the 2020s. In the online library, design lovers can identify and explore Marimekko’s vibrant prints, discover their designers, and enjoy the stories behind the patterns.

The service was a collective effort of Marimekko's design, marketing and ecommerce teams in collaboration with partner agencies. Thoughtworks designed and built Maripedia's pattern intelligence engine. The machine learning models we created match user-submitted photos to Marimekko's vast library of prints and bring forward fascinating stories and products for the same design.