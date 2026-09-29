Our approach: Building a modern cybersecurity platform

Faced with a massive data challenge and tight timelines, Thoughtworks knew that solving the problem would require more than technical expertise. Both the platform and the delivery approach needed to be designed for speed, scale and adaptability.

1. Detecting threats at scale

To successfully uncover threats buried within massive datasets, the solution brought together capabilities across cybersecurity, data engineering and generative AI.

At the core of the platform, Thoughtworks built a custom data ingestion framework and data quality library capable of gathering and cleansing up to 80 terabytes of data per day, preparing it for analysis at scale.

With clean, structured data in place, the team then developed an advanced user and entity-based anomaly detection capability, one of the first of its kind in this space. Instead of looking for known threat patterns, the platform learned to identify unusual behavior that could indicate a potential attack. To ensure reliable outcomes, GenAI agents were continuously evaluated against ground-truth data using an "LLM-as-a-Judge" approach.

The platform was also designed to help security teams act on these insights faster. Automated playbooks were created to enable non-data engineers to easily onboard new data sources, while AI-generated behavioral summaries helped analysts cut through the noise and focus on the threats that mattered most.

2. Democratizing cybersecurity intelligence with Databricks

Databricks on Azure provided the foundation for the platform, enabling the processing of up to 80 terabytes of security data per day while supporting machine learning and GenAI capabilities at scale.

To make the resulting intelligence accessible across the Security Operations Center, Thoughtworks combined GenAI with Databricks Genie to create a natural language interface for analysts. Rather than manually querying complex datasets, teams could ask questions in plain English, investigate suspicious activity and receive immediate explanations.

This reduced barriers to accessing cybersecurity insights, helping analysts make faster, more informed decisions.

3. Delivering at speed

Delivering a platform of this scale within tight, fixed-bid timelines required more than technical innovation. Thoughtworks restructured delivery around parallel workstreams, enabling multiple teams to tackle complex challenges simultaneously and maintain velocity under pressure.

This approach proved critical as the team navigated evolving requirements, scope changes and data quality issues throughout the project. Supported by strong collaboration, shared ownership and engineering practices such as pair programming, the team maintained momentum and delivered the MVP directly into production.