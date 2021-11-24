Kroger Omnichannel Customer Engagement

With the landscape of retail and grocery continuing to evolve and change at a rapid pace, Kroger understands the importance of technology playing a key role in helping them to deliver on their mission to be a leader in the distribution and merchandising of food, pharmacy, health, and personal care items, seasonal merchandise, and related products and services.

Solution

Thoughtworks has supported Kroger over the past nine years, across five business units on over 30 initiatives. Utilizing our software engineering, product development / product management and innovation capabilities in North America and India, we have supported Kroger in its effort to create a strong omni-channel presence with programs such as e-commerce Pick-up, Delivery, and Ship to Home.

We’ve also worked closely with their retail analytics business, 84.51° to support the build out of their product organization and development of two of their core CPG products, 84.51° Stratum and 84.51° Prism, enabling them to deliver insights and media solutions to their customers.

Additionally, we’ve also paired with Kroger to support their merchandising organization with new digital pricing, forecasting, item location and promotion communications, support the digital acceleration of their pharmacy operations with retail online pharmacy, mail order pharmacy and TLC scheduling along with our talent supporting the development and implementation of numerous initiatives to drive customer engagement such as the personalized savings center, accounts and coupons modernization, content management and banner websites.

Benefits

The technology investments Kroger have made have led to core revenue growth across all of their ecommerce modalities and in addition 84.51° Stratum and 84.51° Prism remain core components of their alternative profit product portfolio.