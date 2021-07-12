EZ-Link is the predominant transport payment card in Singapore. To date, it has issued more than 40 million EZ-link cards, which can be used across all public transport systems in the country. EZ-Link cards are also used for shopping, dining, private transport, government services and community services at more than 30,000 acceptance points across the island.

Situation: The company wanted to transform other stages of a customer’s travelling experience and was looking towards future business growth, as well as international adoption of its e-payment service.