EzeScan is Outback Imaging’s flagship document and information capture product suite, enabling clients to substantially reduce the cost of deploying automated data capture and information processing.







Founded in 2002 by Mike Kirkby, Outback Imaging is a privately held Australian-owned company which has grown to having offices across Australia, the UK and USA, with numerous global resellers.







A SaaS deployment challenge





EzeScan developed and delivered on-premises software solutions and started to find its customers were demonstrating an increasing appetite for a SaaS-based offering.



EzeScan was:

Seeking a simplified approach for providing its existing customer base with documented reference to security processes, certifications and standards for the EzeScan product (both on-prem and Cloud offerings).

Exploring possibilities to augment and expand its skill set to best support and manage the transition to AWS.

Looking to stay one step ahead of adhering to the endless required compliance certifications.

Seeking to rapidly scale its already successful business based on customer demands.

Hoping to stay one step ahead. With a strong presence in the US and UK, both markets demanded consistent SaaS-based providers. Making the shift to Cloud/AWS meant it could continue leading the market and staying ahead of the competition.

Looking for an experienced managed service partner with best practices on architecting infrastructure on AWS to enable rapid scalability and fast deployment. Having a partner that could manage the project with continuous compliance around regulatory standards was also a driving factor.

Looking to add the capability to service growing markets throughout multiple regions, including the US and UK.



Why Thoughtworks?

Initial contact was driven by demand from EzeScan's customers, who were eager for EzeScan's solution to be offered as a cloud offering. As part of this cloud adoption EzeScan wanted a partner with thought leadership, ongoing services, and management for onboarding customers - Architectural leaders in SaaS deployment. Thoughtworks was chosen because of our ability to directly help onboard its customers quickly and more efficiently; something other managed services providers lacked.

Background and business requirements

Before engaging Thoughtworks, EzeScan was entirely on-premise, with both desktop and service based applications. However, EzeScan was seeking alignment with supported technologies in its cloud environment and wanted to provide its customers with the option of high quality and scalable cloud-based offerings in addition to the existing on-prem solution.



EzeScan had internally identified that developing a cloud offering within five years was the right business goal to strengthen future market demands.

Its five-year goal would effectively mitigate the risk of on-prem offerings becoming redundant in the market in the future. With the shift to the cloud, EzeScan could also expand its product offerings to continue driving market adoption and delivering best of breed software.