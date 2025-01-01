Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Meaghan Waters
Alumni

Meaghan Waters

Product and Experience Design Principal

Meaghan is a Product and Experience Design Principal with over 20 years of experience in the field. Her work for Thoughtworks over the last 10 years has encompassed product management and design for a range of clients across different domains, both creating new products and transforming legacy. Meaghan also spent 3 years as Head of Design and Product for Thoughtworks Global Technical Operations, transforming the 250 person organisation from project-based to product focussed teams ….. and beyond.

 