Meaghan Waters Product and Experience Design Principal

Meaghan is a Product and Experience Design Principal with over 20 years of experience in the field. Her work for Thoughtworks over the last 10 years has encompassed product management and design for a range of clients across different domains, both creating new products and transforming legacy. Meaghan also spent 3 years as Head of Design and Product for Thoughtworks Global Technical Operations, transforming the 250 person organisation from project-based to product focussed teams ….. and beyond.