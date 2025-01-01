Jonathan Pangrazio Head of Advisory - UK, Thoughtworks

With over 15+ years’ experience at an executive and board level, Jonathan is an innovative business leader who plans and shapes large complex programmes of work that deliver leading-edge, client-centric solutions for organisations driving complex change and rapid organic or acquisitive growth. A talented and effective team leader and problem solver, analytically driven with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Jonathan has in-depth, hands-on experience across multiple functional areas including operations, sales and marketing, finance, facilities management and information technology in small and large organisations most recently within the banking, insurance and retail sectors.