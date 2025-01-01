Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Digital Transformation and Operations Back
Jonathan Pangrazio
Alumni

Jonathan Pangrazio

Head of Advisory - UK, Thoughtworks

With over 15+ years’ experience at an executive and board level, Jonathan is an innovative business leader who plans and shapes large complex programmes of work that deliver leading-edge, client-centric solutions for organisations driving complex change and rapid organic or acquisitive growth. A talented and effective team leader and problem solver, analytically driven with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Jonathan has in-depth, hands-on experience across multiple functional areas including operations, sales and marketing, finance, facilities management and information technology in small and large organisations most recently within the banking, insurance and retail sectors.

 