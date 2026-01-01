Jessica DuBois Director, Global Alliances

Jessica DuBois is a global technology alliances and sales leader with more than 20 years of experience building and scaling strategic partnerships, driving enterprise growth, and leading high-performing teams across cloud, data, and AI. In her current role at Thoughtworks, she focuses on advancing strategic partnerships with Databricks and Anthropic, accelerating joint go-to-market strategies, and translating emerging technology capabilities into meaningful business outcomes for clients. Her experience spans enterprise sales, cloud transformation, partner ecosystems, and global co-sell execution across a diverse range of industries.

Jessica brings a unique combination of commercial leadership, ecosystem expertise, and a builder’s mindset, having held leadership roles at AWS, Qlik, and leading global technology services organizations. Throughout her career, she has built new markets, scaled global teams, and developed collaborative partnerships that connect technology innovation with customer needs. Known for her ability to bridge strategy and execution, Jessica is passionate about creating repeatable growth engines, fostering cross-functional collaboration, and helping organizations unlock the business value of data, cloud, and AI.