Easton LaChappelle CEO and Founder of Unlimited tomorrow

At the age of 14, Easton made his first robotic hand using LEGOs, fishing wire, and electrical tubing. Since then, he's advanced to a 3D­ printed brain­ powered robotic arm, and has worked at NASA on the Robonaut project developing a new tele­robotic interface.



At 18, Easton LaChappelle founded his own company, Unlimited Tomorrow, which is pursuing advanced robotics with the goal of creating a positive impact. Unlimited Tomorrow's philosophy is to keep the user first, and to provide extreme technology at an affordable price. The company is also creating open source robotic arms that can be used from prosthetics to a robotics learning platform.