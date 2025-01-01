Djameela Dulloo Project Lead, Erasmus University Rotterdam

I have long been fascinated (and increasingly, concerned) about technology's capacity to shape human and societal behavior, for better or for worse. This motivated me to work on technology that could have a positive impact in people's lives.

That's why I joined the Student Wellbeing Programme at the Erasmus University of Rotterdam in 2020, first as a research assistant and now as a project lead. Here, I work on bringing digital interventions for student wellbeing to life.

I live in Eindhoven with my partner and lovely community of six friends, our landlady, and her little dog.